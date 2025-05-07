Looming debts cast shadow over next EU budget

Massive debts are looming over the EU's next long-term budget, posing repayment questions as the European Parliament seeks more funds.
“We need new resources for old debt, we have promised this for years, it is now time to deliver on this,” parliament president Roberta Metsola told press on Wednesday (7 May). "It is our responsibility to repay our loans withou...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
