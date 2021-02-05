EU regions voice concern at local 'vaccination divide'

Local and regional authorities have voiced concerns at EU-level about the differences in speed of the vaccine rollout, calling for a European dashboard that monitors vaccines' availability and distribution at sub-national level.
"We must put all our efforts in avoiding a 'vaccine divide' between our regions, cities and villages which would increase health inequalities and exacerbate people's difficulties," the Committee of the Regions (CoR) president Apostolos Tzitzikostas said on Thur...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.