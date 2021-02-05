EU regions voice concern at local 'vaccination divide'

Local and regional authorities have voiced concerns at EU-level about the differences in speed of the vaccine rollout, calling for a European dashboard that monitors vaccines' availability and distribution at sub-national level.

"We must put all our efforts in avoiding a 'vaccine divide' between our regions, cities and villages which would increase health inequalities and exacerbate people's difficulties," the Committee of the Regions (CoR) president Apostolos Tzitzikostas said on Thur...