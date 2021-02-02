Ad
The EU's vaccine strategy came under fire after the commission introduced a new control mechanism on vaccine exports (Photo: Nathan Forget)

EU gets vaccines boost amid fears over uneven global supply

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

More vaccines will be arriving in member states after two pharmaceutical companies agreed to increase their supply to the EU with millions of additional doses.

Following a heated dispute over delayed deliveries, UK-Swedish vaccine developer AstraZeneca has now committed to delivering nine million additional vaccine doses before March - while, as previously announced, Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to supply 75 million extra doses in the second quarter.

However, the European Commissio...

