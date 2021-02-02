EU gets vaccines boost amid fears over uneven global supply

More vaccines will be arriving in member states after two pharmaceutical companies agreed to increase their supply to the EU with millions of additional doses.
Following a heated dispute over delayed deliveries, UK-Swedish vaccine developer AstraZeneca has now committed to delivering nine million additional vaccine doses before March - while, as previously announced, Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to supply 75 million extra doses in the second quarter.
However, the European Commissio...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
