MEPs seek to hold firms liable for supply-chain abuses

MEPs on the legal affairs committee are calling on the European Commission to urgently propose a new law that holds companies accountable for human rights or environmental abuses that happen across their supply chains.

"Now is the right time to set the gold standard for doing business," said MEP Lara Wolters from the Socialists and Democrats.

"In the EU we buy clothes, food and phones in the knowledge that they are safe to use, but we do not know if they were produced without any ...