EU wants Austrian to be next Bosnia envoy

EU foreign ministers on Monday (23 February) agreed that Valentin Inzko – currently Austria's ambassador to Slovenia– should be the bloc's new envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mr Inzko was also Austria's ambassador to Sarajevo from 1996 to 1999.

The ministers unanimously agreed on his nomination, as the UK's Emyr Parry Jones, former British ambassador to the UN, who was previously seen as the frontrunner, withdrew from the competition.

The British candidate would not have be...