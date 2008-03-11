Ad
euobserver
The European Parliament building in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

European Parliament turns 50

EU Political
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Parliament has changed profoundly since its talking-shop beginnings in 1958 to the substantial powerhouse it is set to be from 2009. Yet as it celebrates its 50th anniversary on Wednesday (12 March) it continues to be undermined by voter disinterest and lately its own internal scandal.

Established on 1 January 1958 as the European Assembly, with 142 members, four official languages and having the right to be consulted only, its ranks have swelled to 785 MEPs today. It now h...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
The European Parliament building in Strasbourg (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections