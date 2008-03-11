European Parliament turns 50

The European Parliament has changed profoundly since its talking-shop beginnings in 1958 to the substantial powerhouse it is set to be from 2009. Yet as it celebrates its 50th anniversary on Wednesday (12 March) it continues to be undermined by voter disinterest and lately its own internal scandal.

Established on 1 January 1958 as the European Assembly, with 142 members, four official languages and having the right to be consulted only, its ranks have swelled to 785 MEPs today. It now h...