Serbia rejects link between Kosovo and EU integration

The Serbian parliament on Wednesday (26 December) adopted a resolution condemning an independent Kosovo and saying Belgrade would "reconsider" its diplomatic ties with Western countries that recognise it.
Officially a province of Serbia, Kosovo has been under UN administration since 1999 and is expected to declare independence in early 2008.
The resolution "on [the] protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order of Serbia" was adopted after long debates ...
