euobserver
The Serbian parliament - the resolution was adopted with an overwhelming majority (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Serbia rejects link between Kosovo and EU integration

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The Serbian parliament on Wednesday (26 December) adopted a resolution condemning an independent Kosovo and saying Belgrade would "reconsider" its diplomatic ties with Western countries that recognise it.

Officially a province of Serbia, Kosovo has been under UN administration since 1999 and is expected to declare independence in early 2008.

The resolution "on [the] protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order of Serbia" was adopted after long debates ...

