EU states still falling short on waste recycling targets, auditors find

Each EU resident generates over 500kg of rubbish annually, yet many member states are failing to meet recycling targets and continue dumping too much waste in landfills, due to funding shortages and poor planning, according to a new report from the European Court of Auditors.

The report, published on Wednesday (26 November), found that progress toward a circular economy varies dramatically across the bloc, with some member states making little or no progress.

"Proper waste management contributes to the preservation of our environment and public health, and proper separation of waste is crucial, if we want to reuse materials or be able to recycle them," said Stef Blok, the auditor responsible for the report at a press conference.

Under EU law, member states should have ensured 55 percent of municipal waste is available for re-use or recycling by 2025.

The report, using data from 2020, showed that 18 member states are at risk of not meeting this target.

The auditors identified multiple obstacles blocking progress.

In some areas, separate waste collection, which is essential for effective recycling, remains extremely low. Citizens often don't pay fees that reflect the true cost of waste management, reducing the incentive to generate less garbage. And crucially, the recycling industry itself is struggling to survive.

Recycling facilities are scarce in some member states, while existing plants — particularly those processing plastics — face closure due to rising costs, weak demand for recycled materials, and competition from cheaper imports outside the EU.

Without viable recycling businesses, member states cannot meet their targets, regardless of how much waste citizens separate, the report argues.

And the gap between national landfill taxes is so wide that waste sometimes gets shipped between countries for economic reasons.

The auditors suggest the EU consider harmonising these taxes across member states.

Despite EU law prioritising waste prevention since 2008, the EU Commission only began infringement proceedings for the 2008 targets in 2024. The eight countries hit are Ireland, Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Malta, Romania, and Portugal.

In parallel, the commission intends to propose a Circular Economy Act in 2026 to tackle some of these challenges.

But the auditors emphasise that creating a business case for recyclers must start with identifying what's blocking the single market for circular products and recycled materials.

"Waste is not only something to get rid of — but it is a resource," Blok said. " A resource that can be reused, remanufactured, or recycled, keeping materials in use for as long as possible."





