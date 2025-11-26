Ad
euobserver
Dutch centre-right MEP Dirk Gotink maintains NGOs are paid by the EU Cmmission to lobby the EU institutions (Photo: © European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

European Parliament NGO-funding probe descends into chaos and walkouts

EU Political
Health & Society
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A new European Parliament probe into NGO-funding transparency rapidly descended into chaos on Wednesday (26 November) as rightwing forces struggled to grill the European Commission on perceived civil society lobbying.

Instead the meeting, the

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

What happens after Europe's NGOs are dismantled?
Dismantling environmental democracy: the EU Commission’s playbook
EU 'democracy shield' based on unwieldy digital laws
Parliament to expand NGO-funding probe to think-tanks and consultancies, says MEP
The EU's so-called Civil Society Strategy: a band-aid on a gaping wound
Dutch centre-right MEP Dirk Gotink maintains NGOs are paid by the EU Cmmission to lobby the EU institutions (Photo: © European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections