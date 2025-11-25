Parliament to expand NGO-funding probe to think-tanks and consultancies, says MEP

The European Parliament's controversial probe into EU funding of climate advocacy groups will be expanded to think-tanks, consultancies and others dealing with migration, according to a lead MEP on the file.
The announcement on Tuesday (25 November) by Dutch centre-right MEP Dirk Gotnik comes one day ahead of the official launch of the scrutiny working group o...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
