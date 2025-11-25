Ad
Dutch centre-right MEPDirk Gotnik says he will also look at think-tanks and consultancies

Parliament to expand NGO-funding probe to think-tanks and consultancies, says MEP

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Parliament's controversial probe into EU funding of climate advocacy groups will be expanded to think-tanks, consultancies and others dealing with migration, according to a lead MEP on the file.

The announcement on Tuesday (25 November) by Dutch centre-right MEP Dirk Gotnik comes one day ahead of the official launch of the scrutiny working group o...

Dutch centre-right MEPDirk Gotnik says he will also look at think-tanks and consultancies (Photo: © European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

