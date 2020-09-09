Ad
euobserver
MEP Mairead McGuinness was applauded by fellow MEPs when scolding Nigel Farage at the last plenary with Britain's EU lawmakers (Photo: European Parliament)

Irish MEP picked as new finance commissioner

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Veteran Irish centre-right MEP Mairead McGuinness was proposed as Ireland's new commissioner by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (8 September).

McGuinness will replace Phil Hogan, former trade commissioner, who was forced to resign after breaching coronavirus lockdown rules in the so-called 'golfgate' scandal.

Von der Leyen chose the financial market, financial stability and capital markets union portfolio for McGuinness, and instead passed trade issues to ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hogan sets out trade plans at commissioner grilling
EU finance ministers agree eurozone reforms, fall short of French ambitions
EU trade chief Phil Hogan resigns in 'GolfGate' scandal
EU trade chief ignores call to resign in corona-fiasco
MEP Mairead McGuinness was applauded by fellow MEPs when scolding Nigel Farage at the last plenary with Britain's EU lawmakers (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections