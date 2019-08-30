Gas lobby lured MEPs with donations to UN child fund

The gas lobby has been luring access to MEPs by making promises to donate to the United Nations Children Fund (Unicef), in breach of EU transparency rules.
Brussels-based lobby firm FTI Consulting has been sending out letters to MEPs on behalf of Eurogas, which represents 46 companies and associations from 21 countries, with promises to donate €50 to Unicef for each response to a "perception audit" and a meeting later on.
The letters were sent out earlier this year and come ahead ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
