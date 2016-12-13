Ad
The Ukip-linked ADDE party used some of its EU money to finance Brexit campaigning. (Photo: David Holt)

MEPs crack down on funding for far right

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Strasbourg,

Several right-wing parties will have to provide bank guarantees before they can receive EU funding in the future, the European Parliament decided on Monday (12 December) evening.

Among those facing new rules is the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe (ADDE), which counts MEPs from the UK Independence Party (Ukip), anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Sweden Democrats in its ranks.

ADDE was found to have misspent EU money on the Brexit campaign and other Briti...

