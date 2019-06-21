Ad
"We want to agree before the new [EU] parliament meets," German chancellor Angela Merkel said (Photo: European Union)

No agreement on top jobs, EU leaders meet again on 30 June

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders did not reach agreement on Friday morning (21 June) on who should lead the European Commission and other key institutions and will meet again at the end of next week.

"There was no majority on any candidate," Tusk said, adding that EU leaders agreed that there needs to be a package reflecting the diversity of the EU.

Tusk will continue consultations, including with the European parliament.

Leaders will gather again next Sunday (30 June) evening.

"We want...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

