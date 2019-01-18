Ad
euobserver
Perception matters in politics. Romanian MEP Cristian Dan Preda (EPP) during the EU parliament debate with Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila, surrounded by empty seats. (Photo: European Parliament)

EUobserved

MEPs in Strasbourg: everywhere but the plenary

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

Print is not dead, at least not in the European Parliament.

On Tuesday (15 January), during a plenary debate with Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, two centre-right German MEPs could be seen reading newspapers.

Something was amusing, apparently. MEP Werner Langen showed the front page of the broadsheet Bild newspaper to his European People's Party (EPP) colleague Jens Gieseke, who laughed.

In any case, the contents of Bild, and several other newspapers, were apparently mor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

MEPs snub Pacific leader, but strengthen climate measures
Fewer MEPs than visitors turn up for Estonian PM
MEPs look for ways to battle plenary non-attendance
Juncker lashes out at 'ridiculous' EU parliament
Perception matters in politics. Romanian MEP Cristian Dan Preda (EPP) during the EU parliament debate with Romanian prime minister Viorica Dancila, surrounded by empty seats. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections