MEPs in Strasbourg: everywhere but the plenary

Print is not dead, at least not in the European Parliament.

On Tuesday (15 January), during a plenary debate with Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz, two centre-right German MEPs could be seen reading newspapers.

Something was amusing, apparently. MEP Werner Langen showed the front page of the broadsheet Bild newspaper to his European People's Party (EPP) colleague Jens Gieseke, who laughed.

In any case, the contents of Bild, and several other newspapers, were apparently mor...