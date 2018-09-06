Ad
Orban with German leader Angele Merkel (also EPP) (Photo: Consilium)

Will the centre-right stand up for EU values?

by Kumi Naidoo and Kenneth Roth, New York and London,

As the EU struggles to rein in some member states that are backsliding on democratic standards, a critical vote in the European Parliament next week could be a decisive moment.

The threat is real. Radical populist leaders promoting policies to dismantle human rights safeguards have recently joined governing coalitions in Austria and Italy.

The Freedom Party and Lega Nord are using their positions to promote policies based on hate and intolerance. But in both countries, at least ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Orban with German leader Angele Merkel (also EPP) (Photo: Consilium)

