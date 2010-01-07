Ad
euobserver
Greenpeace activists surprised EU leaders and security officials (Photo: Greenpeace)

Belgium to step up security at EU summits

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Belgian authorities on Wednesday (7 January) said they will step up security at EU summits after being embarrassed by Greenpeace activists who breached the system in December to stage a surprise protest.

"From now on, there will be two ways in: One for heads of government and another for the rest of their delegations," said Belgian interior ministry spokeswoman Margaux Donckier, according to AFP.

She added that the breach had highlighted "a system that has not evolved at the same ...

