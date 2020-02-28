Dear EPP: Please, please expel Orban

I am a first-term member of the European Parliament, and ever since I set foot in this building, I have admired the respectful, centrist, consensus-seeking culture governing European politics, especially because of my starkly different experience in Hungary.
It is this pro-European political centre that is attacked by prime minister Viktor Orbán in his recent memorandum, addressing the European People's Party (EPP...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Katalin Cseh is an MEP of Hungary’s Momentum Movement and vice-chair of the Renew Europe group.
Katalin Cseh is an MEP of Hungary’s Momentum Movement and vice-chair of the Renew Europe group.