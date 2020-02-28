Ad
euobserver
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban (EPP, suspended) meets European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (also EPP). (Photo: European Commission)

Dear EPP: Please, please expel Orban

EU Political
Opinion
by Katalin Cseh, Brussels,

I am a first-term member of the European Parliament, and ever since I set foot in this building, I have admired the respectful, centrist, consensus-seeking culture governing European politics, especially because of my starkly different experience in Hungary.

It is this pro-European political centre that is attacked by prime minister Viktor Orbán in his recent memorandum, addressing the European People's Party (EPP...

EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Katalin Cseh is an MEP of Hungary’s Momentum Movement and vice-chair of the Renew Europe group.

Related articles

EPP's Orban struggle exposes deeper mainstream dilemma
EPP kicks possible Fidesz expulsion further down line
In Orban's Hungary, the law is not for everyone
Hungary's PM Viktor Orban (EPP, suspended) meets European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (also EPP). (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Katalin Cseh is an MEP of Hungary’s Momentum Movement and vice-chair of the Renew Europe group.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections