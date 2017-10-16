Ad
The original Catalan independence referendum was deemed "illegal" under Spain's constitution (Photo: Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Wire/dpa)

Spanish and Catalan leaders continue stand-off

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

In an exchange of letters, Mariano Rajoy and Carles Puigdemont called on each other to make the first step to defuse the crisis over Catalonia's independence.

The Spanish and Catalan leaders stuck to their guns on Monday (16 October) while buying time before escalating the crisis over Catalonia's push for independence.

In a letter to Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy in the morning, Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont presented a "sincere and honest" offer for dialogue during the ...

