Ad
euobserver
Commission HQ in Brussels: The UK says it will challenge the decision (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Cameron slapped with new €2bn EU bill

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron was presented with a new bill for €2.1 billion by the European Commission on Thursday (23 October) as he endured another embarrassing setback in the EU capital.

The UK prime minister was told at Thursday's (23 October) EU summit that he must stump up the extra money because his country's economy has outperformed the EU average over the last four years.

After three years of stagnation, the UK economy is forecast to expand by more than 3 percent this year, more than d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU budget running low on funds, commission warns again
Commission HQ in Brussels: The UK says it will challenge the decision (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections