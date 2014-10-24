Cameron slapped with new €2bn EU bill

David Cameron was presented with a new bill for €2.1 billion by the European Commission on Thursday (23 October) as he endured another embarrassing setback in the EU capital.

The UK prime minister was told at Thursday's (23 October) EU summit that he must stump up the extra money because his country's economy has outperformed the EU average over the last four years.

After three years of stagnation, the UK economy is forecast to expand by more than 3 percent this year, more than d...