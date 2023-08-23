Ad
Centre-right Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The Spanish king's decision was based on 'tradition' of supporting candidate of party or group with most votes (Photo: European People's Party)

Spain's king asks conservative Feijóo to form government

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Spain's King Felipe VI has nominated the conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to be the country's next prime minister.

Following inconclusive results on 23 July, both the socialist incumbent Pedro Sánchez and the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo put themselves forward as candidates for an inauguration — for which neither had sufficient parliamentary support, however.

Núñez Feijóo was the candidate with the most votes i...

EU Political

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

