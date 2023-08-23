Spain's king asks conservative Feijóo to form government

Spain's King Felipe VI has nominated the conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo to be the country's next prime minister.

Following inconclusive results on 23 July, both the socialist incumbent Pedro Sánchez and the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo put themselves forward as candidates for an inauguration — for which neither had sufficient parliamentary support, however.

Núñez Feijóo was the candidate with the most votes i...