Targeting of women politicians dilutes democracy

Gender equality in the EU has been largely stagnating.

A snail-paced improvement for gender parity can be seen in the annual index put together by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE), an EU agency supporting the goal of gender equality with research and data.

"The picture is not rosy, but thanks to the domain of power, we have more women in political, but more specifically in economic decision-making," Carlien Scheele, EIGE's director, told EUobserver recently.