Why the West is losing support

Only a few months ago, on 7 April 2022, the alarm bells went off in most European and North American capitals. The reason was not some Russian military movement in Ukraine but a vote in the human rights council of the United Nations.

On that day the 195 member states of the council voted on the suspension of the Russian Federation as a member of that council. A majority of 93, against 82, was in favour of the suspension (as 24 were ag...