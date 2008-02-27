Brussels urges Bosnia 'not to miss opportunity' for closer EU ties

Amid concerns that Bosnian Serbs could follow Kosovo's example and withdraw their Serb Republic from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the European Commission has said the multi-ethnic country could in April sign a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA), a key pact seen as the first step to EU membership.

"I would expect we should be able to sign an SAA with Bosnia-Herzegovina shortly, that is in April, on condition that Bosnia-Herzegovina can adopt the required laws concerning police refor...