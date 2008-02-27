Ad
euobserver

Brussels urges Bosnia 'not to miss opportunity' for closer EU ties

EU Political
by Renata Goldirova,

Amid concerns that Bosnian Serbs could follow Kosovo's example and withdraw their Serb Republic from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the European Commission has said the multi-ethnic country could in April sign a Stabilisation and Association Agreement (SAA), a key pact seen as the first step to EU membership.

"I would expect we should be able to sign an SAA with Bosnia-Herzegovina shortly, that is in April, on condition that Bosnia-Herzegovina can adopt the required laws concerning police refor...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections