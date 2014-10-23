An American in Strasbourg: US ambassador woos MEPs on trade pact

Anthony Gardner is not what is typically associated with US diplomacy: Fluent in French, Italian and Spanish, the US ambassador to the EU, who took office in February, managed to impress even the francophones in the Brussels press corps.

On his first trip to Strasbourg, where MEPs were just preparing to vote for the new European Commission led by Jean-Claude Juncker, Gardner said these are “historic times” because the power of the European Parliament is growing.

Gardner met a seri...