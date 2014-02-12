Guide to the 2014 European Elections

The next European Parliament election, the eighth one since direct voting began in 1979, will take place from 22-25 May.

It is a unique event in global terms, in which 400 million eligible voters out of a population of 500 million across 28 countries choose representatives for one joint assembly.

The election is pan-European by nature, but people will still vote for national parties and candidates, while voting takes place on different days in different countries.

It will be...