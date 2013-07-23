Ad
Bulgarians are staging daily protests against corruption (Photo: Borislav Kiprin)

EU commission backs Bulgaria anti-corruption protests

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission Tuesday (23 July) voiced support for the daily anti-corruption protests that have rattled Bulgaria over recent weeks.

EU commissioner for justice Viviane Reding at a Citizens’ Dialogue event in Sofia said she was “very much moved by the strong desire of the Bulgarian citizen to have this change, to fight for democracy, to fight against corruption.”

“My sympathy is with the Bulgarian citizens who are protesting on the streets against corruption,” she said....

