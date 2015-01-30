Ad
euobserver
The European Commission has called on governments to adopt the UN's transparency rules on investor claims (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Brussels backs more transparency on investor claims

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has called on governments to sign up to UN transparency rules giving public access to controversial investor protection cases.

In a statement on Thursday (29 January), the EU executive said that EU governments should agree to a UN Convention on Transparency Rules in investment treaties.

If backed by governments, the rules, which were agreed by the UN general assembly in December 2014, would apply to all existing investment treaties - numbering over 1400 - t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU trade chief plays down fears over investor protection rules
'Huge scepticism' on US talks, EU trade chief admits
EU-US trade talks in 'troubled waters'
The European Commission has called on governments to adopt the UN's transparency rules on investor claims (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections