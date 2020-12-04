EU Commission plans sanctions on disinformation

EU Commission vice-president Vera Jourova has confirmed the EU executive is planning a sanctions regime against foreign interference and disinformation efforts, naming China and Russia among the culprits.
It is part of a series of planned measures Jourova unveiled on Thursday (3 December) in order to better protect free elections in a digital age, strengthen independent media, and counter disinformation....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.