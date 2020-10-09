Ad
Pikpa is community-led refugee camp on Lesbos island, which offers more humane shelter than that found at the now burnt down Moria camp (Photo: Lesvos Solidarity)

Greek island community-run refugee shelters under threat

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Greek government is threatening to shut down two community refugee camps on the island of Lesbos.

One of them is Pikpa, which describes itself as an independent self-organised space for people that are in need of extra care.

Pikpa is a former children's summer camp, transformed in 2012 by Greek locals to help get refugees and asylum seekers off the streets.

Today it is home to some 100 people, including those that identify with the LGBTi community like 37-year old Shahra...

Pikpa is community-led refugee camp on Lesbos island, which offers more humane shelter than that found at the now burnt down Moria camp (Photo: Lesvos Solidarity)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

