EU commissioner picks fight with London after UK veto

The European Commission has picked a fight with the British government in the wake of UK Prime Minister David Cameron's decision last week to veto moves to change the EU treaties to deliver deeper centralisation of fiscal policy-making.
Economic and monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn on Monday (12 December) warned the UK that the City of London could not escape expanded European regulation of the financial sector and insisted that Brussels is on firm legal ground in the use of the ...
