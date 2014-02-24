Ad
euobserver
Elio Di Rupo (c) - being in government is not making his party more popular (Photo: fotospresidencia5)

Belgian PM feels the heat from left

EU Political
by Dirk de Wilde, Brussels,

In Belgium the EU elections take place on the same day as the national and regional elections - a day that won't be a picnic for Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo.

His socialist party (PS) is doing badly in opinion polls. The leftist Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB), by contrast, could for the first time succeed in passing the 5 percent threshold.

The PS has for many decades been by far the biggest party in Wallonia, the southern French-speaking part of Belgium.

But in recent year...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Super Sunday: Belgians vote local, national, and European on same day
Elio Di Rupo (c) - being in government is not making his party more popular (Photo: fotospresidencia5)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections