Merkel and Hollande call for full-time euro President

One day after he rejected EU "dictates" on economic policy, French leader Francois Hollande and Germany's Angela Merkel have called for the creation of a full-time euro "President."

The idea came in a joint text published on Thursday (30 May) during Merkel's visit to Paris.

The paper says "a full-time President for the Eurogroup of finance ministers relying on wider resources" should be created after the EU elections in 2014.

It calls for: more frequent eurozone summits; a...