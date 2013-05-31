Ad
Hollande and Merkel greet each other at the Elysee palace (Photo: elysee.fr)

Merkel and Hollande call for full-time euro President

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

One day after he rejected EU "dictates" on economic policy, French leader Francois Hollande and Germany's Angela Merkel have called for the creation of a full-time euro "President."

The idea came in a joint text published on Thursday (30 May) during Merkel's visit to Paris.

The paper says "a full-time President for the Eurogroup of finance ministers relying on wider resources" should be created after the EU elections in 2014.

It calls for: more frequent eurozone summits; a...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

