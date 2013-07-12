New EU staff rules stricter on revolving-door policy

Last week saw the European Parliament passed new EU staff regulations, the rules that govern the 30,000 plus staff working in the EU institutions.

The dossier has been fraught with difficulties and delays, with pressure from member states to cut staff pay, increase hours and retirement age and otherwise bring EU staff in line with austerity measures.

The compromise agreed last week has left some unions angry and other commentators dissatisfied, but what has not been given much a...