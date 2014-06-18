Ad
Scandinavian countries are home to Europe's happiest people according to new research (Photo: quietdangst)

EU survey sees happy Danes, grumpy Bulgarians

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Scandinavians may be among Europe’s highest taxed, but they are also the happiest according to new research by the UK’s Office of National Statistics.

Nine out ten people in Denmark and Finland described themselves as being satisfied or happy with their life, compared to an EU average of 69 percent, in the Measuring National Well-being report published Wednesday (18 June).

At the oner end of the scale, just 38 percent of Bulgarian citizens are satisfied with their lot in life.

