Ad
euobserver
Many believe that if the incumbent Polish president, Andrzej Duda, loses it would shorten the life expectancy of the PiS government (Photo: Grzegorz Jakubowski/KPRP)

Race to the bottom: all Polish election outcomes are bad

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Wojciech Przybylski, Warsaw,

The presidential electoral race originally scheduled for 10 May in Poland is the climax point in the history of this government.

The Covid-19 pandemic has enabled the party of Jarosław Kaczyński to attempt a final power grab that has been in the making for the last five years.

At first sight, it looks like a defensive strategy. In the semi-presidential system, the president's office holds powers to veto nearly any law unless th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Wojciech Przybylski is the editor of Visegrad Insight and chairman of Res Publica Nowa.

Related articles

Judge faces Polish prison for political reasons
EU court blocks Poland's bid to 'frighten' judges
Polish MEP makes false claims on EU parliament infections
Poland's sham presidential election in a pandemic
Many believe that if the incumbent Polish president, Andrzej Duda, loses it would shorten the life expectancy of the PiS government (Photo: Grzegorz Jakubowski/KPRP)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Wojciech Przybylski is the editor of Visegrad Insight and chairman of Res Publica Nowa.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections