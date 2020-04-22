Race to the bottom: all Polish election outcomes are bad

The presidential electoral race originally scheduled for 10 May in Poland is the climax point in the history of this government.
The Covid-19 pandemic has enabled the party of Jarosław Kaczyński to attempt a final power grab that has been in the making for the last five years.
At first sight, it looks like a defensive strategy. In the semi-presidential system, the president's office holds powers to veto nearly any law unless th...
Wojciech Przybylski is the editor of Visegrad Insight and chairman of Res Publica Nowa.
