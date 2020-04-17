Ad
euobserver
The EU should not delay nor backtrack on any of its green ambitions - we are well beyond the point of no return so any compromise would lead us to a halfway house, which is a lose-lose (Photo: NN - norden.org)

It doesn't have to be coronavirus 'or' Green Deal

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Willem Vriesendorp, Brussels,

There have been reports of EU countries – 12 so far, including Germany and France – calling for a 'Green Recovery' after the Covid-19 crisis.

But what does this really mean and how should it look in reality?

The following three points will set Europe up for a sustainable recovery by providing opportunities to companies that have been goin...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Willem Vriesendorp is the founder of #SustainablePublicAffairs.

Related articles

ExxonMobil lobbyists pushed for weaker EU Green Deal
First 100 days: Digital and Green Deal policies hit by crises
Flemish nationalists torpedo Belgium Green Deal pledge
The EU should not delay nor backtrack on any of its green ambitions - we are well beyond the point of no return so any compromise would lead us to a halfway house, which is a lose-lose (Photo: NN - norden.org)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Willem Vriesendorp is the founder of #SustainablePublicAffairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections