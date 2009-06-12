Sarkozy and Merkel offer Barroso 'conditional' backing

France and Germany are refusing to give EU commission president Jose Manuel Barroso full formal backing to become head of the institution for a second time at next week's summit, insisting the support should be political only.

The two leaders on Thursday (11 June) said that their backing for the Portuguese politician was "unambiguous" but not unconditional.

"Important personnel and policy decisions must be taken immediately. That is why Germany and France support Jose Manuel Barr...