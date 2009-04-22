Ad
Croatia wants to enter the EU by 2011, but reforms - in the agriculture sector, among others - could cause problems (Photo: Wikipedia)

Time running out for Croatia's EU reforms

by Elitsa Vucheva, ZAGREB,

The structural reforms Croatia still needs to carry out are more likely to hold up its EU membership bid than the current border dispute with Slovenia, a senior EU official has warned.

"I would be more concerned about structural reforms [in Croatia]" than about the border dispute, Vincent Degert, head of the European Commission's delegation in Croatia told a group of journalists in Zagreb on Monday (20 April).

Mr Degert spoke about justice reform, as well as the need to restructur...

