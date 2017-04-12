Ad
euobserver
The picturesque city of Budapest: The loss of Central European University could deliver a serious blow to its economy. (Photo: Pixabay)

Orban’s unpatriotic attack on CEU

by Maciej Kisilowski, Miklos Koren and Adam Zawadowski, Budapest,

Viktor Orban's legislative attack on Central European University (CEU) has been rightly condemned as an offence to the autonomy of research and higher education.

But Orban's actions are not only undemocratic and contrary to basic European values - they are also deeply unpatriotic, from both the Hungarian and Central European perspective.

We challenge Orban on patriotic grounds, mindful of his commendable record as a freedom fighter for Hungary and Central Europe in the 1980s. We a...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

