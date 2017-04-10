Ad
Jourova: "We have also concerns regarding the judiciary in Hungary, its independence." (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU commissioner tells Hungarians to resist Orban

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Hungarian government's efforts to shut down a university in Budapest drew a sharp rebuke from the EU's commissioner for justice.

European justice commissioner Vera Jourova on Monday (10 April) called on civil society to stand up to prime minister Viktor Orban's right-wing government and his broader efforts to create an illiberal democracy.

"I think it is good that people are visible and vocal about what is happening at the Central European University," she told reporters in Br...

