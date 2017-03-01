Fillon to be charged, will not withdraw from election

Francois Fillon, the centre-right candidate in the French presidential election, will continue to run despite being soon charged in an embezzlement case.

"I won't give up. I won't surrender. I won't withdraw," he said on Wednesday (1 March).

In a press point without questions announced just hours before it took place, Fillon said he had been summoned by judges to appear on 15 March to be charged in a case of alleged fake jobs for family members.

He is suspected of having ...