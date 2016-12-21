Poland faces 'nuclear option' of EU sanctions

The European Commission may ask member states to punish Poland with sanctions on Wednesday (21 December), which would be the first time such a measure has been taken in the EU's history.

Poland's failure to reverse controversial reforms that have paralysed its judiciary system will be discussed at a meeting of the college of commissioners.

The possibility of sanctions, which is laid down in article 7 of the EU treaty, has never been used.

The commission’s ex-president Jose ...