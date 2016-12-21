Ad
euobserver
Jean-Claude Juncker and Beata Szydlo: Relations between Brussels and Warsaw deteriorated quickly after Law and Justice came to power. (Photo: European Commission)

Poland faces 'nuclear option' of EU sanctions

EU Political
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Commission may ask member states to punish Poland with sanctions on Wednesday (21 December), which would be the first time such a measure has been taken in the EU's history.

Poland's failure to reverse controversial reforms that have paralysed its judiciary system will be discussed at a meeting of the college of commissioners.

The possibility of sanctions, which is laid down in article 7 of the EU treaty, has never been used.

The commission’s ex-president Jose ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU still shy of 'nuclear option' on values
Polish government in bid to defund NGOs
Women shake Poland's pillars of power
MEPs urge tougher action on Poland
Jean-Claude Juncker and Beata Szydlo: Relations between Brussels and Warsaw deteriorated quickly after Law and Justice came to power. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections