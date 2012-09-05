Ad
euobserver
The EU parliament earlier this year clashed with the commission over access to internal documents (Photo: Christoph Diewald)

MEPs threaten to block commission funding over transparency

EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

MEPs are threatening to block €2 million in EU funding for expert groups unless the European Commission can guarantee more transparency.

The expert groups, selected by the commission, act as inside advisors to help it draw up EU legislative proposals and policy initiatives. But how they are selected and the interests they represent have drawn wide-spread criticism from pro-transparency groups and some MEPs.

British centre-left Michael Cashman, Dutch left-wing Dennis de Jong, and G...

EU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

