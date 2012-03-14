EU report notes huge increase in Jewish settler attacks

EU countries' ambassadors in Ramallah have said Israeli authorities are not doing enough to stop a massive increase in attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians.

The heads of mission in an internal three-page report dated February 2012 - and seen by EUobserver - noted there were 411 assaults last year compared to 266 in 2010 and 132 in 2009.

The attacks varied from gunfire to throwing stones and garbage, including at Palestinian schoolchildren, as well as burning homes an...