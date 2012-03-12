Ad
euobserver
The French leader also took a swipe at free trade, saying he wants a 'Buy European' or 'Buy French' law (Photo: u-m-p.org)

Sarkozy threatens to end EU passport-free travel

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has threatened to pull France out of the EU's borderless Schengen agreement unless action is taken to reduce the number of illegal immigrants.\n \nSpeaking at an election rally on Sunday (11 March), Sarkozy said some EU member states are too lax with their borders, enabling unwanted migrants to enter France and causing a heavy burden on its social welfare system.

"At a time of economic crisis, if Europe doesn't pick those who can enter its borders, it wo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Sarkozy: 'Too many foreigners in France'
Merkel to back Sarkozy's re-election bid
The French leader also took a swipe at free trade, saying he wants a 'Buy European' or 'Buy French' law (Photo: u-m-p.org)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections