Sarkozy threatens to end EU passport-free travel

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has threatened to pull France out of the EU's borderless Schengen agreement unless action is taken to reduce the number of illegal immigrants.



Speaking at an election rally on Sunday (11 March), Sarkozy said some EU member states are too lax with their borders, enabling unwanted migrants to enter France and causing a heavy burden on its social welfare system.

"At a time of economic crisis, if Europe doesn't pick those who can enter its borders, it wo...