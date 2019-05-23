Ad
'We would be weaker if we would leave.' Dutch PM Rutte opposes a so-called 'Nexit' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Dutch PM puts EU exit on agenda with election gamble

by Peter Teffer, Utrecht,

It would be a "disaster" if the Netherlands would leave the European Union, Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte argued in a one-on-one debate with his largest electoral opponent, the pro-Nexit MP Thierry Baudet.

The EU and its common currency the euro were "not perfect", but the risks of the alternative were greater.

"We would be weaker if we would leave," said Rutte at the debate, held at a late-night TV show, less than eight hours before polls opened in the Netherlands on Thursday (...

