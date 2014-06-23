Ad
Radek Sikorski - his name has often appeared in connection with the EU foreign policy post, up for grabs later this year (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Polish FM said to have called US ties 'worthless'

EU Political
by Lukasz Lipinski, Warsaw,

Poland may be heading for early elections if an ongoing eavesdropping scandal continues to grow, with foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski, seen as in the running for a top EU job, now caught up in the affair.

Sikorski was apparently caught rubbishing relations between Warsaw and Washington, according to tapes published by weekly magazine Wprost.

He told to Jacek Rostowski, then finance minister, that relations with the US create a false sense of security in Poland and cause conflic...

EU Political

