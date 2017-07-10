Ad
Orban (r), with his head of communications Antal Rogan (l) in the European Parliament. (Photo: European Parliament)

Hungary’s media deconstructed into Orban’s echo chamber

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

If you were a Hungarian, only consuming news that comes your way, you might think that George Soros is the biggest threat to Hungary as millions of migrants await his cue to invade Europe, aided by NGOs with funds from Soros, and the politically correct and bureaucracy-laden EU is helping him. All of this, despite multiple terror attacks across Europe.

And you might also think that UV radiation is not so bad for you, and that you should sunbathe between 11am and 3pm, as was reported in ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Orban (r), with his head of communications Antal Rogan (l) in the European Parliament. (Photo: European Parliament)

