In a multiparty landscape, Schulz searches for paths to power

The initial hype surrounding Martin Schulz has faded somewhat since his surprise appointment as the new leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) back in January.

Yet, in Germany’s increasingly multiparty political landscape, the former European Parliament president is still in with a shot of unseating the current chancellor, Angela Merkel, in September’s elections.

After flirting with the far-left Left Party in a regional election ended up backfiring, Schulz is loo...